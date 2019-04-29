In the wake of the Easter Sunday bombings, the security officials of Sri Lanka has warned that Islamic State-inspired terrorists are planning for more attacks wearing military fatigues in the island nation.

In a letter to the defence and security sections of the island nation, the head of ministerial security division (MSD) has alerted of another 'wave of attacks'. The MSD has warned that the IS militants may strike again by using a van.

Sri Lankan intelligence agencies have also received potential intel that extremist group National Towheeth Jama'ath (NTJ) has also planned on attacking Buddhist temples in the country by using female bombers.

The intelligence officers, after conducting a raid on Friday, found pairs of white blouse and skirts from a safe house at Sainthamaradu, nearly 364 km from Colombo. In March, 29 Muslim women had spent 29,000 SL rupees to purchase nine sets of such clothing from a textile shop in Giriulla, the officers said, reports IANS.

According to reports, the militants are planning to conduct acts of terror at five locations in Sri Lanka on Sunday or Monday including Batticaloa, other targets were not mentioned. But since there were no attacks on Sunday, the nation is on high alert and the security has been beefed up to prevent any further horrendous incidents.

Even though ISIS had claimed the April 21 blasts, Sri Lankan officials suspect two groups behind the attacks - National Towheeth Jama'ath (NTJ) and Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim (JMI). Both the extremist groups have been banned by President Maithripala Sirisena.

The Sri Lankan government had lifted the curfew imposed in the country on Sunday for the first time since the ghastly attacks, but search operations are being held nationwide and people linked with extremist and radical religious ideologies are being detained by the officials.

(with agency inputs)