A 45-year-old BJP leader from Bengaluru reportedly died in the blasts that rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. Purushotham Reddy, from Koramangala, and his brother-in-law Nagaraj Reddy were lodged at the Shangri La Hotel in Colombo.

According to reports, they were injured while having their breakfast at the hotel.

Following the blasts, Nagaraj succumbed to his injuries while the BJP leader, who was severely injured has already undergone two operations conditions at the National Hospital in Colombo is battling for his life according to TOI reports.

Two other people from Bengaluru escaped unhurt from the attacks as they were sleeping in their rooms on the fourth floor of the hotel. They were identified as Ramesh Reddy (47) a garbage contractor from HSR Layout in the city and Prasanna Reddy (47) from Koramangala.

According to Ramesh and Prasanna, they had no idea about what happened and they ran out of their rooms to find out that the dining area of the hotel was a pool of blood. They got the information about Purushotham and Nagaraj after the hotel authorities check about the missing and injured people.

The BJP legislator from Yelahanka SR Vishwanath is a relative of Purushotham. After receiving the news of the injury Visjwanath immediately flew to Colombo to take care of the BJP leader.

"I am personally taking care of Purushotham. Two surgeries have been performed on him already. A vein had been damaged but has since been restored. He is OK for now," Vishwanath said, reports TOI.

Vishwanath said that he had made arrangements to airlift Purushotham to Bengaluru, but due to his critical condition the doctors advised against it. Two doctors from Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru will be visiting the injured party leader on Tuesday.