The ghastly explosions in Sri Lanka that have left nearly 200 people dead and more than 600 wounded has marked a deep scar on the country that was just settling on after years of unrest.

The multiple attacks on the churches and five-star hotels in the capital city Colombo and other regions during Easter Sunday have shocked the world. The initial blasts were reported from St Anthony's church in Colombo and St Sebastian's church in Negombo followed by attacks on hotels.

It has now come to light that Sri Lankan police chief Pujuth Jayasundara had sent an intelligence warning on April 11 to the top officers alerting them of a potential attack on the Indian High Commission and prominent churches in Colombo.

"A foreign intelligence agency has reported that the NTJ (National Thowheeth Jama'ath) is planning to carry out suicide attacks targeting prominent churches as well as the Indian high commission in Colombo," said the alert, reports AFP.

NTJ is an Islamist group that came into the radar after they vandalised a Buddhist statue three years ago.

Sri Lanka's minister of economic reforms and public distribution Harsha de Silva has called an emergency meeting over the tensed situation in the country. Schools have been directed to be kept shut following the attacks.

Even though no militant group or organisation has claimed the attack, the explosions have been linked to the terrorists. Two of the six attacks were carried out by suicide bombers. The attack at Shangri-la Hotel was carried out by a suicide bomber identified as Zahran Hashim and the Batticaloa church explosion was carried out by Abu Mohammad.

The government has arranged heavy security at the Bandaranaike International Airport.