Over 49 people were killed and 300 people were left injured in multiple explosions in Sri Lanka on Sunday. The police confirmed at least six blasts at churches during Easter mass in Colombo. Several people are feared to be dead.

The blasts were reported from the premises of the St. Anthony's Church at Kochchikade in Colombo and at Katuwapitiya in Katana.

According to reports, more than 49 people have been killed in the blasts and nearly 160 people have been admitted to National Hospital.

The police have reported three more explosions at a church in Batticaloa, Shangri-la Hotel and Hotel Cinnamon Grand in Colombo.

The Srilankan police spokesperson has asked the public not to gather near the blast sites, outside Shangri-La, Cinnamon Grand as well as outside the National Hospital where the injured are being rushed to. The police have directed the citizens to stay indoors.

The Indian minister of external affairs Sushma Swaraj reacted to the ghastly attacks in Sri Lanka. The minister said that she is in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo. "We are keeping a close watch on the situation", she tweeted from her official handle.

Sri Lanka has been attacked during an auspicious day for the Christian community celebrating Easter and also the country is going to mark a decade of non-violence after it had ended a civil war with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), commonly known as Tamil Tigers on 18 May 2009.

(Awaiting further details)