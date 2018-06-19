Apple's latest iPhones launch only once a year, and manage to get unparalleled attention from across the globe. In 2016, Apple broke the decades-old tradition by launching iPhone SE as it wanted to retain the consumers who had disapproved the company's decision to go "bigger than bigger" with iPhone 6 series in 2014.

Ever since Apple has preferred bigger displays and the latest iPhone X currently stands at 5.8 inches. What about the 4-inch displays that made Apple stand out until iPhone 5S and then iPhone SE until two years ago? Apple's decision to keep the 4-inch screen alive with the iPhone SE turned out to be lucrative, but fans have been kept waiting for an upgrade after the company skipped the iPhone SE 2 last year and at this year's WWDC.

Rumours have been rife with leaked photos and details about the iPhone SE 2, but there isn't concrete evidence regarding the phone's launch, if and when that is. But a reliable tipster also a popular phone case maker has learned through its sources that Apple would not launch a smaller iPhone SE 2 or a mini iPhone X this year.

Forbes claims Olixer has an excellent track record for smartphone leaks and Apple's new iPhones in the past. This makes this bit of information more credible. The phone case maker said that Apple would rather have the largest iPhone lineup ever made in its history this year.

In line with previous rumours, Olixer has started production of its official line of accessories for the upcoming iPhone trio. One of the three iPhones is expected to have a 6.1-inch LCD display that will be catered towards the budget iPhone shoppers. The other two iPhones, with 5.8- and 6.5-inch displays, will be the premium models with top-notch features and OLED displays.

The three new iPhones are expected to be priced starting at $600 for the LCD model and $900 and $1,000 for 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED models, respectively. The premium models are said to have triple cameras, steel chassis, shrunken with upgraded Face ID 2.0, while the LCD variant will ditch 3D Touch and have single rear camera, first-gen Face ID and other cost reductions.

While this will satisfy the consumers on various budgets, the lack of 4-inch iPhone SE 2, which was earlier expected to be launched alongside the 2018 iPhone trio, can be disappointing. There's no clarity on whether Apple plans to launch a successor to the popular iPhone SE ever. So we'd suggest keeping low expectations on this said model until something concrete comes our way.