Apple iPhones generally attract a lot of attention and the 2018 variants are already gaining a lot of traction. After the lauded iPhone X made a lasting impression, Apple is going to capitalize on that demand to make more iPhones like the current flagship this year.

Now there's an educated analysis of the 2018 iPhones' prices that will make Apple enthusiasts extremely happy.

Despite the great features the 2017 iPhone X offered, the price of the handset was met with criticism. Apple appears to be addressing that with a 2018 iPhone that will target a budget price category instead of breaching the staggering $1,000 mark.

Noted Apple analyst from KGI Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo, in a recent research revealed that one of the three iPhones coming this year is going to cost a lot cheaper than the current-gen iPhone X.

If the report is to be believed, the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone could cost lower than the iPhone 8 starting at $600, CNET reported on Sunday.

The report further revealed the prices of other two iPhones that Apple plans to release this year. The premium 5.8-inch OLED model and 6.5-inch OLED iPhone X Plus are expected to cost around $900 and $1,000, respectively. Both these iPhones will be ultra-premium variants with top-notch features.

The iPhone X Plus' schematics have been leaked by Forbes' Gordon Kelly in collaboration with case-maker Ghostek to confirm that the premium-most iPhone could have a triple camera setup at the back. Other details that add to the price include a steel chassis, shrunken notch with upgraded Face ID 2.0 and a body more compact than the iPhone 8 Plus.

Apple clearly doesn't want to leave any stone unturned while justifying its premium price tag for the iPhone X Plus, but it is also making similar efforts to cut down the price on LCD iPhone X.

As per the report, Apple is going for a single rear camera, with no 3D Touch, steel frame replaced with an affordable material and other cost reductions in the materials to drastically bring down the price of its cheapest iPhone this year.

While details about the two iPhones are explicitly reported, the third iPhone X with 5.8-inch OLED display is expected to be a replica of the current-gen model with improved specifications, Face ID 2.0 and a triple camera setup as the iPhone X Plus.

So if you're looking for a cheaper iPhone X, the upcoming LCD model is going to fulfill your demand. But if you are willing to spend top dollar, you'll be getting the best flagship experience with either iPhone X 2018 or iPhone X Plus. The choice is yours.