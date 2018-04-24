Huawei and Samsung have made a strong statement with their 2018 flagships, but the year has just begun. There are several due announcements to be made this year from conglomerates, including Google and Apple. The 2018 iPhones are grabbing headlines already, even though they are months away, and here's some interesting information to please Apple fans.

Apple's 2018 iPhone X range is widely expected to include three models, all of which are going to be inspired by the bezel-less iPhone X. But what lies underneath is going to further impress fans.

According to a Digitimes report, the 2018 iPhone X models will feature state-of-the-art A12 chipset that will be built using 7nm architecture, making it the first smartphone ever to do so. This will result in significantly faster speeds and performance for the upcoming iPhones that will outperform even the best flagship available in the market.

To put this in perspective, Apple's 7nm-based A12 is way ahead of the current-gen chipsets (be it Qualcomm or Exynos) that still use 10nm FinFET manufacturing process. The upgrade in the chipset will naturally crush the competition on benchmarks.

Apple's 2018 iPhones with A12 chipset will arrive later this year, sometime in September, and they will be the most powerful phones. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Google Pixel 3 are also expected to be launched around the same time, but they'll still go with 10nm-based Snapdragon 845 processor.

In addition, the 7nm chipset will be exclusive to Apple, at least for some time. The closest possibility of seeing an apt rival for the 2018 iPhones could be Samsung Galaxy S10, which won't be launched until March or April of next year. We also won't see many flagships with 7nm chipsets until Qualcomm commercially makes the next-gen Snapdragon chipset available in 2019.

With these advantages, the 2018 iPhones could have an edge over Android rivals.

2018 iPhone X series: What to expect

There are a lot of rumors and speculations about the 2018 iPhone lineup, but not everything is to be believed.

The stronger predictions are that Apple will launch three iPhones this year, one with an LCD display and the other two with OLED screens. The 6.1-inch LCD model is expected to cost around $700 or less while the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED iPhone X and iPhone X Plus will breach the $1,000 mark.

There are several missing pieces to the puzzle, but it is expected considering Apple maintains a tight lid on the details of its under-development products. As we inch closer to the official launch, there's better hope to see more credible information pop up. Stay tuned for updates.