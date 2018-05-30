Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced a 30-day free visa for Indonesian citizens and invited the Indian diaspora to visit India during the Kumbh in 2019.

"Many of you may never have been to India. I invite you all to come to India for the Kumbh in Prayag next year," Modi said as he addressed the Indian diaspora here.

"We have decided to give a 30-day visa free of cost to Indonesian citizens," he added.

During his address, Modi hailed the historic relations between the two countries and said there is a special link between their cultures.

He urged the diaspora to become ambassadors of India and said vibrant people-to-people relations boost ties between India and Indonesia.

"We are all proud of the manner in which the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself in Indonesia and contributing towards the development of Indonesia. You are proud citizens of Indonesia and at the same time you want to remain connected to your Indian roots," Modi said.

"Not only do the names of our nations rhyme but there is also a distinct rhythm in the India-Indonesia friendship."

Modi arrived in Jakarta on the first leg of his five-day three-nation tour of Southeast Asia that will also see him visiting Malaysia and Singapore.

This is his first visit to Indonesia as Prime Minister.

(Source: IANS)