An IndiGo flight from Surat to Kolkata made an emergency landing with 172 onboard after it developed a technical glitch.

Emergency landing due to technical reason

The Bhopal airport director said, IndiGo flight, which was going from Surat to Kolkata, was diverted to Bhopal and made an emergency landing due to technical reason today. The flight landed safely at the airport with 172 passengers on board."

It is not yet clear as to what technical glitch made the pilot of the Kolkata bound flight resort to an emergency landing.