Airline major IndiGo on Thursday said some of its servers were hacked earlier this month.

According to the airline, some internal documents of the company might get uploaded by the hackers on public websites and platforms.

"We would like to make this disclosure that some of our servers were subject to a hacking incident earlier this month. We were able to restore our systems in a very short span of time with minimal impact," the airline said in a statement on Thursday night.

"There were some segments of data servers that were breached - so, there is a possibility that some internal documents may get uploaded by the hackers on public websites and platforms."

"We realise the seriousness of the issue, and are continuing to engage with all relevant experts and law enforcement to ensure that the incident is investigated in detail."

