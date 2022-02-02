As Air India's takeover by Tata Group has dominated the headlines, the aviation market leader in India, IndiGo has an interesting offer worthy of your attention. The overdue codeshare agreement between IndiGo and Air France-KLM has finally reached its fruition, which is great news for international travellers.

IndiGo has now partnered with Air France and KLM airlines. This partnership expands IndiGo's air network, connecting customers to 250 new destinations across the world, with more than 120 destinations in Europe and about 50 in the Americas.

The partnership benefits both ways. Air France and KLM will also offer their customers access to 25 new Indian destinations. This is done by an extensive codeshare agreement, which allows airlines to sell seats on each others' flights in order to provide passengers with a wider choice of destinations.

Betting big on IndiGo

The new partnership also shows IndiGo's might in the Indian airspace. Big giants like KLM and Air France partnering with the budget airlines sends a strong message to the competitors in India, which includes Air India, Vistara, Jet2.0, and soon-to-be-launched Akasa, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

Besides, IndiGo already has a codeshare agreement with American Airlines, which recently started New York-Delhi flights and plans to start Bengaluru-Seattle service from March 2022.