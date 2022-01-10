Airline company IndiGo on Sunday said it will cancel around 20 per cent of its scheduled flights due to rising Covid cases.

"We anticipate that around 20 per cent of our current scheduled operations will be withdrawn from service," it said in a statement.

"Where possible, cancellations of flights will be done at least 72 hours in advance and customers will be moved to the next available flight and will also be able to change their travel through the use of Plan B on our website," the statement said.

Besides, it decided to waive change fees for all new and existing bookings made up to January 31, 2022, for flights up to March 2022.

The airline operator urged the passengers to avoid connecting to the call center, instead use its digital channels where possible, as it is getting a large volume of calls.