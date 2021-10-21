"India scripts history," wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon India's significant milestone of one billion vaccination under the mass vax drive in the country. Leaders from both ruling and opposition hailed the proud moment, extending gratitude towards scientists, researchers and health workers who made this feat possible despite the challenges presented every step of the way. Of those who contributed towards the success of this major milestone is India's leading budget airline, IndiGo, which played a crucial role in this journey.

India on Thursday achieved a milestone of vaccinating 100 crore people against COVID-19, 279 days after inoculating the very first health worker. The CoWin portal mentioned that a total of 100 crore vaccine doses has been administered so far to the eligible population under the vaccination drive in India, nine months after the nationwide inoculation programme was started to protect the people against COVID-19.

IndiGo's role in India's success

Wondering what IndiGo had to do with the success of India's vaccination drive? Well, the airlines came forward to make sure the vaccines, which needed to be stored carefully, were transported to different parts of the country on time. IndiGo's commitment to delivering tonnes of vaccines remained resolute.

According to stats, IndiGo transported 67.9 percent of the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccines across the country, which bolstered the vaccination drive in the country. The airlines transported 1727 tonnes of COVID vaccine across 48 destinations.

India's vaccination drive

India's vaccination drive against the pandemic was launched on January 16, 2021. It took 24 days to reach the 40-crore mark from 30-crore doses and then 20 more days to surpass the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6. It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark. The top five states which have administered the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

"We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and the collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat," PM Modi said in a tweet.