Train 18 is India's first engine-less train, which is said to be the successor of 30-year-old Shatabdi express. It was rolled out in Chennai on Monday, October 29.

Indian Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani flagged off the train at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, where the train was manufactured.

All you need to know about Train-18 :

- It was developed within 18 months by Chennai based integral coach factory.

- It has been designed to run at a speed of 160 kmph as compared to 130 kmph to Shatabdi Express.

- The train was built at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

- It is 100% made in India project train.

- It has automatic doorstep which will open only when the train arrives at the station. There are interconnecting automated doors in the train.

- It has CCTV cameras, two executive compartments in the middle with 52 seats each, plus the trailer coaches would have 78 seats each.

- Train-18 will cut the journey by 15% as compared to Shatabdi Express.

- It will provide uninterrupted onboard Wi-Fi facility and infotainment for the passengers.

- The train is disabled-friendly.

- It has 360-degree rotating seats.

- It has got two locomotors.

- The train has 16 coaches, executive, and non-executive classes.

- The charging plugs are just below the seats.

- It has got diffused lighting and automatic weather control feature.

After Train-18 the railways are now focusing on another project "Train 20" which is said to replace Rajdhani express. It will be completed by 2020.

