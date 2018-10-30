A Level-3 fire broke out at a slum in Lalmati, Mumbai on Tuesday, October 30. Around nine fire tenders and eight water tankers have been pressed into service to douse the fire.

The fire reportedly broke out at 11:15 am near Bandra Telephone Exchange under Reclamation in Bandra West.

No casualties have been reported as of now. The fire department officials are currently trying to douse the Level 3 fire at Lalmati.

A Twitter user shared a video of the incident, asking people to avoid being near the Bandra Reclamation area.

He tweeted, "Avoid off-ramp near Bandra Reclamation, big fire looks like originated from the shanty under the bridge."

Here are a few videos shared by Twitter users.

Avoid off ramp near Bandra Reclamation, big fire looks like originated from the shanty under the bridge. #mumbai #bandra pic.twitter.com/w0FB5o56bm — Mike Melli (@mikemelli) October 30, 2018

[This is a developing story. More details awaited]