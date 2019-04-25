For the first time, the Indian Army has published an advertisement inviting women to join the Corps of Military Police. The ad stated that online registration will be open from April 25 to June 8.

The women, who get through the process, will join as soldiers. According to India Today, women will comprise 20 per cent of the military police. The plan is to induct 800 women into the Military Police with an annual intake of 52 women.

The security forces have slowly started inducting women. The Army, Navy and Air Force have made a small beginning. According to data, 3.80 per cent of the Army, six per cent of Navy and 13.09 per cent of the Air Force comprises women.

The possibility of women joining Military Police was first brought up by Army chief General Bipin Rawat. In 2018, Rawat had said that allowing women to join the Military Police was moving fast.

"I am looking at women coming as jawans. I am going to start it soon. Firstly, we will start with women as military police jawans," Rawat had told PTI in an interview.

An India Today report also states that the army is looking into identifying the problems which are likely to arise with women on the field and opening up more opportunities for them in combat roles.

One of the reasons to induct women into Military Police was to help handle women miscreants. "In the light of increasing requirement for investigations into gender-specific crimes and allegations, it was felt necessary to introduce women in the Corps of Military Police," a source had earlier told The Hindu.

The role of the Military Police includes investigating minor cases as well as providing assistance to the army in the field. They also handle prisoners of war, helping with logistics of vehicles, and soldiers. One of their main roles is protecting the Army chief.

Women have successfully been inducted into CRPF and Indian Air Force with women soldiers fighting Maoists and three women pilot joining the IAF.