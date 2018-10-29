The Indian team received a wakeup call with the loss in Pune and as such, there are issues which the management need to address in the 4th ODI. The top order has been prolific over the past one year, and Jasprit Bumrah's amazing wicket-taking abilities with the ball at different stages of the game have been critical. However, if we look past these two facets, the team has not managed to resolve many of the flaws which have been there for a while now.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, despite the experience and skills, is having a rather mediocre year with the ball. In the 12 ODIs he has played this year, the seamer has only picked up nine wickets at an average of 55 and with a strike rate of 61.3. These numbers are the worst in his career so far, and India would want their lead bowler to bounce back after the mauling he received in Pune. In 7 out of the 12 innings, his economy has been above 5.50, which is another area of concern for Virat Kohli.

Big concern with MS Dhoni

The middle order melted once again in Pune, they offered no support to captain Kohli and eventually, India fell short. The woes have not been anything different, and MS Dhoni needs to step up and take more control. Yes, he is past his prime, but then his numbers this year has been shocking.

With 252 runs from 18 matches this year, he averages 25.20 – which his worst year in terms of batting average. It is the only the second time when his average has come below 40.00 after 2016.

Such has been the struggle in 2018, that in the 12 innings, his strike rate is 68.10 – which is the worst in his career.

Shikhar Dhawan needs to pull up his socks and start scoring decisive runs at the top of the order. He has looked good in the two innings so far but has been dismissed at critical moments. He has an added incentive in Mumbai, he needs 109 runs to complete 5,000 runs in ODIs, and will become the fastest player after Hashim Amla to achieve this feat.

Also, the combination of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan needs 40 runs to complete 4,000 partnership runs in ODIs. The duo also needs just five more runs to breeze past Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar to become India's 2nd most successful opening partners ODIs.