The biggest headline was made when Mahendra Singh Dhoni was not included in India's T20I squad for the West Indies and Australia series. Chief Selector MSK Prasad said that the former captain had been 'rested' in order to try out other wicket-keeping options.

However, as per a report in the Indian Express, the Indian selectors had conveyed their decision to axe Dhoni before they announced the squad. The message was carried to Dhoni via the team management who had made it clear that the time was ripe to move beyond his services in T20 internationals.

"The selectors before selection meeting had informed Dhoni through the team management that time has come to move on and give a chance to a younger player in the shortest format. Everyone knows that Dhoni might not carry on till 2020 T20 World Cup. Selectors felt the Indian board should start looking for Dhoni's replacement from now on," a BCCI source told Indian Express.

Remains part of the World Cup plans

As far his ODI future is concerned, the team management and the selectors have dropped enough hints that his presence in the team remains critical as his inputs are invaluable to captain Virat Kohli, especially in pressure situations.

However, Dhoni's recent form with the bat has been anything but promising, and the selectors have already roped in Rishabh Pant, albeit as a specialist batsman for the time being.

"It's a no-brainer that who is our No. 1 wicket-keeper [in the ODIs]," MSK Prasad had said after picking the side for the ODIs.

The dynamics has changed ever since and with Dhoni's struggles hitting an extended lean patch, it remains to be seen if there are few more surprises in store.

Also, with Dhoni not part of red ball cricket, it might well be the case that he travels to Australia to take part in the One Day Internationals without any practice matches to bolster his form.