India take on the West Indies in the fourth of the ongoing five-match ODI series at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, October 29.

When does the match start and how to watch it live on TV, online

The fourth ODI will start at 1:30 pm IST and 9 am BST.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports Hindi and Star Sports Tamil will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

4th ODI preview

ODI cricket returns to the Brabourne Stadium after 12 years as the venue is all set to host a cracking contest between India and the West Indies.

Considering the difference in rankings and in recent form, many expected the series to be sealed by India as early as in the third ODI. However, Jason Holder's men have fought and fought valiantly to be at 1-1 after three matches in what has been a competitive series so far.

The Caribbeans stunned the top-ranked ODI side with an all-round performance in the third ODI in Pune on Saturday. Shai Hope's 95 and Ashley Nurse's late cameo coupled with some ordinary batting from India helped the visitors clinch a 43-run win and level the series.

Hope's consistency has certainly helped the West Indies. The 24-year-old has scored 250 runs in three matches and has provided solidity to the middle-order, which has been non-existent in the Indian batting unit.

Youngster Shimron Hetmyer's firepower has helped the visitors put pressure on India's world-class bowling unit, which failed to get the job done in Pune despite the returns of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

While Hope and Hetmyer will be the ones to watch out for on Monday, the likes of Marlon Samuels, Kieran Powell and Chanderpaul Hemraj will be hoping to join the party.

Holder has led his troops wonderfully well and he will be keen on adding more pressure on India by being 2-1 up before they to Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Can Jadhav's return help India return to winning ways?

On the other hand, it is safe to say Kohli's record-breaking feats are being overshadowed by India's middle-order woes that has continued to haunt the top-ranked team for quite some time now.

MS Dhoni's form with the bat is a big cause for concern as the wicketkeeper-batsman is struggling to put bat to ball. With Kedar Jadhav returning, India will be a more balanced side than they were in Pune.

However, young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant needs to be dropped to accommodate all-rounder Jadhav in the team.

Having been dropped from the T20I sides for the West Indies and Australia tours, there is considerable pressure on Dhoni, who desperately needs some runs under his belt.

Team News: India vs West Indies 4th ODI probable playing XIs

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope (wk), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy.

Pitch and conditions

It's going to be a hot and humid day in Mumbai with the possibility of dew in the evening session of the match. There isn't going to be much help for the bowlers, considering the small size of the ground and the flat wicket.

India-West Indies cricket TV guide