India take on the West Indies in the third of the ongoing five-match ODI series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday, October 27.

When does the match start and how to watch it live online

The third ODI will start at 1:30 pm local time, and 8 am BST.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports Hindi and Star Sports Tamil will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI preview

The scoreline should have read 1-1 but as India captain Virat Kohli conceded, the Men in Blue are lucky to be leading the five-match series 1-0 after the first two ODIs.

Contrary to expectations, West Indies have been able to put pressure on India, especially with their batting performances. With Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope scoring hundreds, the visitors have managed to score more than 300 runs in both the matches.

In Visakhapatnam on Sunday, West Indies were cruising in chase of 322 before losing momentum in the final overs and playing out a tie.

The visitors will be hoping to ride on their new-found momentum in Pune, which is expected to offer pace and bounce, thereby making it easy for batsmen. The third ODI might also prove to be a battle between the batting might of the two teams.

While India's batting unit has ridden on the performances of the top-order, their bowling unit, especially the pacers were put under pressure by the West Indies batsmen. To tackle the threat, India have recalled their white-ball specialists in Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The duo is crucial to India's chances of putting pressure on the inexperienced West Indies batting line-up, which has exceeded expectations so far.

The hosts will definitely be wary of the firepower in Jason Holder's side as they look to seal an unassailable lead in the ongoing series. On the other hand, the visitors will be hoping to stop run-machine Kohli and have a go at the wobbly Indian middle-order.

Team news and pitch conditions

India-West Indies cricket TV guide