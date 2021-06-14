India's Covid cases continued to witness a decline as it recorded 70,421 new Covid cases, the lowest since March 31, though deaths remained high at 3,921 in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday.

This is the seventh consecutive day when India has reported less than one lakh Covid cases, while the death rate remained above the 3,000-mark still.

On June 13, India recorded 80,834 cases. India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,95,10,410. The active cases have come down below 10 lakh. The country has 9,73,158 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,74,305 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,19,501 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,81,62,947 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 25,48,49,301 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 14,99,771 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours. However, Delhi reported acute shortage of Covaxin second doses with the shortage hitting the capital.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 37,96,24,626 samples have been tested up to June 13 for Covid-19. Of these 14,92,152 samples were tested on Sunday.

Global figures

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 175.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.79 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 175,884,287 and 3,799,649, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,461,575 and 599,768, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 29,439,989 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (17,412,766), France (5,802,314), Turkey (5,330,447), Russia (5,148,499), the UK (4,581,779), Italy (4,244,872), Argentina (4,124,190), Colombia (3,753,224), Spain (3,733,600), Germany (3,723,295) and Iran (3,028,717), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 487,401 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (370,384), Mexico (230,150), the UK (128,168), Italy (127,002), Russia (124,314) and France (110,553).