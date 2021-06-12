Medical experts believe that the only way to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic is by rolling out mass vaccination drives. However, a new study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has suggested that cardiac illness among young people after receiving the Covid vaccine is high than previous assumptions.

Covid vaccination triggering cardiac ailments among young people?

The CDC data revealed that heart ailments among young people, often males who've recently received their second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna are reported in the United States.

According to the CDC, myocarditis, which is basically the inflammation of the heart muscles is the disease which is prevalent among young males who received both shots of the Covid vaccine. The new advisory statement from CDC contradicts their statement about two weeks earlier which stated that the rates of myocarditis were not higher among vaccinated people than among unvaccinated people.

A few days back, the Israeli Ministry of Health has also claimed to have found a link between the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and myocarditis, among males aged between 16 to 30.

However, CDC noted that receiving the coronavirus vaccine outweighs the known and potential risks that include myocarditis or pericarditis. The US agency also noted that it is currently monitoring the data of people who have developed cardiac illnesses after receiving the second shot of the Covid vaccine.

The connection between Covid vaccine and Cardiac Illness

A source that has been closely monitoring the rise of cardiac illness among people who received the vaccine has now shockingly told the CNN that there could be a real connection between heart diseases and jabs.

"It looks like this is a biological phenomenon rather than a chance event. It looks to be a pattern and not just random. They're not sure yet whether there is a causal association, but they're keeping a close eye on this," said the source.

The first known case of myocarditis in a young man who received the Covid vaccine was reported in Israel. In February, Israeli physicians reported the case of a 19-year-old man hospitalized with myocarditis five days after receiving the second dose of coronavirus vaccine.