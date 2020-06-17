In what is being seen as one of the deadliest clash between the Indian Army and Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) at Line of Actual Control, India lost 20 Army personnel, including a commanding officer, in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday (June 15) night.

In an initial statement, the Indian Army said that an officer and two jawans were killed. However, in a late evening statement, it revised its figure saying that 20 soldiers were killed in action in the violent scuffle in over five decades since the 1967 clashes in Nathu La.

The Chinese side has also suffered "proportionate casualties" of over 40 soldiers, however, they chose not to speculate on the number.

Taking note of the prevailing situation, the foreign media has also woken up to report on the India-China faceoff at LAC.

BBC to NYT: How India China faceoff was covered

The BBC has written in its article, "Violence between two armies high up in the Himalayas is very serious, and pressure will grow on the two nuclear powers not to allow a slide into full-scale conflict."

"India has built a new road in what experts say is the most remote and vulnerable area along the LAC in Ladakh. And India's decision to ramp up infrastructure seems to have infuriated Beijing," the BBC reported.

The New York Times article said, "The two countries do not want a further escalation — particularly India, where military forces are nowhere near as powerful as China's — but they may struggle to find a way out of the conflict that does not hint at backing down."

"But India is in no shape to risk a war against China — especially now, as it slips deeper into the economic and health crisis caused by the coronavirus, which has cost the country more than 100 million jobs," read the NYT's report.

Washington Post has said, "Chinese troops have also moved to establish a presence in four areas claimed by India near the unofficial border in Ladakh, leading to a tense standoff involving thousands of troops from both countries. Senior military officials have held meetings in the area to try to resolve the issue."

"India has limited options for responding to what it considers Chinese incursions," the report further stated.