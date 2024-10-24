Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Bhutanese counterpart, Tshering Tobgay, in New Delhi. The meeting underscored the special friendship between the two nations, with Modi emphasizing that their cooperation will continue to strengthen in the future. Bhutan is a very special friend of India's and our cooperation will continue to get even better in the times to come," Modi wrote in response to a post by Tobgay. This sentiment was echoed by Tobgay, who expressed his gratitude to the Indian government and its people for their steadfast goodwill and cooperation.

The meeting between the two leaders is a testament to the strong historical, cultural, and spiritual ties between India and Bhutan. These ties are on the threshold of transforming into a unique, modern-era global partnership with the development of projects like the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) on the border with Assam. Tobgay, who leads a carbon-negative country where 70% of the land is covered by forests, is conscious about balancing development with the core values of the Himalayan kingdom.

During Tobgay's visit, a significant event was the joint ride on a green hydrogen-run bus, highlighting India's commitment to sustainable mobility and a green future. This demonstrated cooperation in the field of clean energy between India and Bhutan. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who accompanied Tobgay on the bus ride, stated that India intends to expand from the current 15 such buses. The demonstration of green hydrogen technology is a significant step in the deepening of strategic cooperation between India and Bhutan, particularly in sustainable development. It showcases India's support for Bhutan's green initiatives and strengthens their special bond by aligning with Bhutan's carbon-negative goals and India's commitment to clean energy, fostering a shared vision for a greener future.

Always happy to meet my friend, H.E. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji ; Expressed my gratitude to the Government & people of India for their steadfast goodwill & cooperation. We reaffirmed our commitment to advancing our special bond of friendship from strength to strength. pic.twitter.com/okYmlHeo55 — Tshering Tobgay (@tsheringtobgay) October 21, 2024

The 13th five-year plan of Bhutan reflects strong bilateral cooperation with India through significant financial assistance and support. India's contribution of Rs8,500 crore benefits areas like infrastructure, healthcare, education, and communication. An additional economic stimulus of Rs1,500 crore was provided to help Bhutan's post-pandemic recovery. The hydropower sector, a cornerstone of their cooperation, and cultural exchanges also highlight the depth of this partnership.The meeting between Modi and Tobgay is reminiscent of past diplomatic engagements between the two nations. In 2014, Modi chose Bhutan as the destination for his first foreign visit after assuming office, underscoring the importance India attaches to its ties with Bhutan. During the visit, Modi inaugurated the Supreme Court of Bhutan building and also laid the foundation stone for the 600MW Kholongchu Hydro-electric project, a joint venture between India and Bhutan.

The demonstration of green hydrogen technology and the discussion on the 13th five-year plan of Bhutan further underscore the depth of their cooperation and shared vision for a sustainable and prosperous future. The continued strengthening of these ties is a testament to the enduring friendship between the two nations and their shared commitment to a greener, more sustainable future.