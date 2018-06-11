Christine Lagarde
In picture: Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde is seen before the start of her trial about a state payout in 2008 to a French businessman, at the courts in Paris, France, December 12, 2016.Reuters File

The International Monetary Fund will remain engaged in Greece in some form, which will most likely become clearer after a June 21 meeting of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, IMF chief Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

"We are considering all the options," Lagarde told a news conference with chiefs of other leading economic organizations in Berlin.

"But we will certainly remain engaged one way or the other with Greece - and that will probably come to a denouement which will be much clearer on June 21 when there is a Eurogroup meeting."