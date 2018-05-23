The International Indian Academy Awards 2018 is scheduled from June 22 to 24 at the Siam Niramit Theatre, Bangkok. The nomination list is out and Tumhari Sulu, starring Vidya Balan, has received the maximum number of nominations. The film received seven nominations in total and Rajkummar Rao starrer Newton came after that with five nominations.

Tumhari Sulu is nominated for the best picture, best direction, and best story for Suresh Triveni, best actor in leading role (female) for Vidya Balan, performance in supporting role (female) Neha Dhupia, performance in supporting role (male) for Vijay Maurya and Best music direction.

Apart from Tumhari Sulu, the other films nominated in the best film category are Bareilly Ki Barfi, Hindi Medium, Newton, and Toilet – Ek Prem Katha.

The nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role (male) are Irrfan Khan (Hindi Medium), Ranbir Kapoor (Jagga Jasoos), Adil Hussain (Mukti Bhawan), Rajkummar Rao (Newton) and Akshay Kumar (Toilet – Ek Prem Katha).

Nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role (female) are the late actor Sridevi (Mom), Vidya Balan (Tumhari Sulu), Alia Bhatt (Badrinath Ki Dulhania), Zaira Wasim (Secret Superstar) and Bhumi Pednekar (Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan).

Nominations for the Best Director Category are Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (Bareilly Ki Barfi), Saket Chaudhary (Hindi Medium), Anurag Basu (Jagga Jasoos) and Amit V Masurkar (Newton), apart from Triveni.

The director Andre Timmins, Wizcraft International, the producers and creators of IIFA movement, stated: - "We are excited to offer a rich spectrum of nominees in the popular categories that reflect the talent our Indian cinema has to offer to global fans. With a stellar line-up of stars, performers, and hosts, IIFA Weekend and Awards is all set to put on a show for the ages."

Check out the Nomination list:

Best Film

Bareilly Ki Barfi

hindi medium

Newton

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha

Tumhari Sulu

Best Director

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi

Saket Chaudhary, Hindi Medium

Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos

Amit V Masurkar, Newton

Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu

Best Actor (Female)

Alia Bhatt, Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Sridevi, Mom

Zaira Wasim, Secret Superstar

Bhumi Pednekar, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Vidya Balan, Tumhari Sulu

Best Actor (Male)

Irrfan Khan, Hindi Medium

Ranbir Kapoor, Jagga Jasoos

Adil Hussain, Mukti Bhawan

Rajkummar Rao, Newton

Akshay Kumar, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female)

Seema Pahwa, Bareilly Ki Barfi

Tabu, Golmaal Again

Meher Vij, Secret Superstar

Seema Pahwa, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Neha Dhupia, Tumhari Sulu

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male)

Rajkummar Rao, Bareilly Ki Barfi

Deepak Dobriyal, Hindi Medium

Nawazzuddin Siddiqui, Mom

Pankaj Tripathi, Newton

Vijay Maurya, Tumhari Sulu

Best Story

Amit V Masurkar, Newton

Siddharth-Garima , Toilet – Ek Prem Katha

Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu

Best Music Direction

Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi, Akhil Sachdeva, Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Pritam, Jagga Jasoos

Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa-Rajat

Nagpal, Amartya Rahut, Santanu Ghatak, Tumhari Sulu

Best Background Score

Pritam, Jagga Jasoos

Best Screenplay

Nitesh Tiwari, Shreyas Jain, Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Dialogues

Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Best Choreography

Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani, Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos)

Best Cinematography

Marcin Laskawiec, Usc, Tiger Zinda Hai

Best Editing

Shweta Venkat Mathew, Newton

Best Lyrics

Nusrat Fateh Ali, A1 Melody Fana and Manoj Muntashir, Mere Rashke Qamar (Baadshaho)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Meghna Mishra, Main Kaun Hoon (Secret Superstar)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh, Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal)

Best Sound Design

Dileep Subramaniam and Ganesh Gangadharan (YRF Studios), Tiger Zinda Hai

Best Special Effects

Vfxwala (Prasad Vasant Sutar) – Jagga Jasoos