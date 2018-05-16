The IIFA Awards are around the corner and the B-town celebs are all getting ready for rehearsals. The event will be held in Bangkok in June. Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar had hosted the IIFA Awards last year in New York and were really entertaining.

According to Pinkvilla, Bollywood celebrities Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff will be seen performing at the event.

Priyanka Chopra will start with the rehearsals once she gets back from attending the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Last year, Ranbir Kapoor could not attend the event as he was busy shooting for Sanju in the US. This year, he will be seen shaking a leg on stage.

Shahid Kapoor had hosted the event back in 2016 with Farhan Akhtar. His energetic dance performances are also well acknowledged by the star-studded audience of the event. This year too, Shahid is expected to give a spectacular dance performance.

Hrithik Roshan has given his confirmation for the event. Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza, Anil Kapoor and Huma Qureshi will also attend the event.

Varun Dhawan has also confirmed a performance at the award function. Earlier, he had hosted a segment of the event with Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar last year.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is busy with his upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. He has also signed the Hindi remake of Telegu film Arjun Reddy.

Ranbir Kapoor is all set for his upcoming films Sanju and Brahmastra. He will be seen sharing screen space with his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

