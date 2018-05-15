Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra sure knows how to give summer vibes. The actress posted a photo of her in a red swimsuit and raised the temperature this summer.

The photo shows actress chilling on a hot day in Beverly Hills just before attending Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding. She can be seen lying around a poolside wearing a bright red halter deep V neck swimsuit.

PeeCee's bright red lip colour, her hat and floral cover-up gave a perfect touch up to her sexy summer swimsuit look. This look of Priyanka's got thumbs up from her fans, who commented on her photo saying she is looking sexy and amazing.

"yeah this is a sexy one," one user said. "It's a Baywatch look," another user said. "Waooo priyanka u looking so gorgeous nd exteremely hot in red," a third user commented. "Gorgeous sexy beautiful stunning hot looking dear cuty," another user said.

This "chilling near the poolside" photo came just days before her friend and soon-to-be royal Meghan's wedding to Harry. Priyanka is attending the wedding that will take place on May 19 at Windsor Castle.

However, the actress is yet to decide on her dress and who will be joining her for the royal wedding as her plus one. Recently, she revealed that she has an idea but is not sure what she will be wearing. But she is more concerned about wearing a hat for the royal wedding.

"I sort of may have an idea. But no, I haven't picked one [dress] out yet," she told Us Weekly last month when asked about the dress.

Last month, she had opened up about the wedding and said that she is super excited for her friend. "I'm super excited about her and her big day. It's not just going to be life-changing for both of them, it's life-changing for the world that needs to see strong women as icons, and I think Meghan has the potential to be that," she told PEOPLE magazine.