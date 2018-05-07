Padmavat actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput make the cutest couple in Bollywood. They have an adorable baby girl named Misha and are now expecting another child.

The couple shared the pregnancy news in a unique way. Mira posted a picture of her daughter Misha with big sister written next to her. The photo soon went viral.

Shahid Kapoor has recently won Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award 2018 for his performance in Padmavat. He confirmed the pregnancy news in an interview to IANS. He said, "I am very happy, and we just felt like sharing it with everyone. Mira wanted to put it out on Instagram and I thought that the photograph was really cute, it was a spontaneous decision and it just happened. It was a great weekend for the family."

The couple shares a lot of pictures and looks absolutely beautiful together. The fans love their pictures and the comments section is filled with compliments every time.

Recently, Mira Rajput shared a selfie with Shahid with no filters and captioned it as #nofilterlove. The couple looked really radiant. Check it out:

#nofilterlove ❤️ A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on May 6, 2018 at 1:42am PDT

?? A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Apr 20, 2018 at 8:24am PDT

After the success of Padmavat, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in his upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. According to Mumbai Mirror, the film went through some payments issues with the production and the shoot was temporarily stalled but according to the latest reports, the shoot will commence in Mumbai.

Talking about the issue, The Owner of KriArj Productions Prerna Arora told Mumbai Mirror "I don't want to encourage rumors. We wrapped up 60 percent of Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Uttarakhand. After that, Shree left for Vaishno Devi and returned on 31 March. He is now on a recce for the Mumbai schedule. Shraddha's dates aren't available as she is simultaneously shooting for Stree and Saaho. We are scheduled to resume shooting in April and May. Since Shraddha is unavailable, we will be shooting with Shahid after Shree is done with the recce."

