The Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award 2018 which was held at Andrews Auditorium in Mumbai Saturday, April 21 saw who's who of Bollywood under one roof. The starry affair was graced by celebrities like Karan Johar, Simi Garewal, Shilpa Shetty, Kartik Aryan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, and many more.

The award honored the individuals from the entertainment industry for their outstanding contribution towards the growth and development of cinema and television.

While Shahid Kapoor bagged the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award (Best Actor) for his portrayal of Maharawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh was honored with Best actor People's Choice award at the ceremony.

Here's the list of the winners:

Best Actor (Male): Shahid Kapoor for Padmaavat

Best Actor People's Choice Award (Memorable Role): Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat

Entertainer of the Year: Kartik Aaryan for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Best Performance (Critic's Choice): Aditi Rao Hydari for Bhoomi

Lifetime Achievement Award: Simi Garewal

Pride of Indian Cinema: Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Dutt

Path Breaking Producer of the Year: Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma

Best Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for Bareily Ki Barfi

Outstanding Performance Male: Rajkummar Rao for Newton, Rana Daggubati for Baahubali

Outstanding Performance Female: Tamannaah Bhatia for Baahubali, Kriti Sanon for Bareily Ki Barfi

Promising Face of the Year: Aahana Kumra for Lipstick Under My Burkha

Best Actor (Male) Marathi: Vaibhav Tatwawaadi

Best Actor (Female) Marathi: Pooja Sawant

Best Fashion Designer of the Year: Sanjukta Dutta

Socially Conscious Performance of the Year: Rani Mukerji for Hichki

Best Comic Role: Tusshar Kapoor for Golmaal

Entertaining Performance in Reality Show Bigg Boss: Hina Khan

Best Actress Drama Award: Jennifer Winget

Best Actor (Male) Television: Karan Patel

Best Reality Show Judge: Shilpa Shetty Kundra for Super Dance Chapter 2

Best Talk Show Host: Karan Johar for Koffee With Karan

Best Lyricist of the Year: Manoj Muntashir

Best Performance in a Short Film: Divya Khosla Kumar for Bulbul

Iconic Contribution Towards Music: Hans Raj Hans

Comic Performer of the Year: Sumona Chakraborty

Versatile Singer: Rani Hazarika

Social and Business Entrepreneur of the Year: Jaya Misra