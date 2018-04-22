The Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award 2018 which was held at Andrews Auditorium in Mumbai Saturday, April 21 saw who's who of Bollywood under one roof. The starry affair was graced by celebrities like Karan Johar, Simi Garewal, Shilpa Shetty, Kartik Aryan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, and many more.
The award honored the individuals from the entertainment industry for their outstanding contribution towards the growth and development of cinema and television.
While Shahid Kapoor bagged the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award (Best Actor) for his portrayal of Maharawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh was honored with Best actor People's Choice award at the ceremony.
Here's the list of the winners:
Best Actor (Male): Shahid Kapoor for Padmaavat
Best Actor People's Choice Award (Memorable Role): Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat
Entertainer of the Year: Kartik Aaryan for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Best Performance (Critic's Choice): Aditi Rao Hydari for Bhoomi
Lifetime Achievement Award: Simi Garewal
Pride of Indian Cinema: Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Dutt
Path Breaking Producer of the Year: Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma
Best Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for Bareily Ki Barfi
Outstanding Performance Male: Rajkummar Rao for Newton, Rana Daggubati for Baahubali
Outstanding Performance Female: Tamannaah Bhatia for Baahubali, Kriti Sanon for Bareily Ki Barfi
Promising Face of the Year: Aahana Kumra for Lipstick Under My Burkha
Best Actor (Male) Marathi: Vaibhav Tatwawaadi
Best Actor (Female) Marathi: Pooja Sawant
Best Fashion Designer of the Year: Sanjukta Dutta
Socially Conscious Performance of the Year: Rani Mukerji for Hichki
Best Comic Role: Tusshar Kapoor for Golmaal
Entertaining Performance in Reality Show Bigg Boss: Hina Khan
Best Actress Drama Award: Jennifer Winget
Best Actor (Male) Television: Karan Patel
Best Reality Show Judge: Shilpa Shetty Kundra for Super Dance Chapter 2
Best Talk Show Host: Karan Johar for Koffee With Karan
Best Lyricist of the Year: Manoj Muntashir
Best Performance in a Short Film: Divya Khosla Kumar for Bulbul
Iconic Contribution Towards Music: Hans Raj Hans
Comic Performer of the Year: Sumona Chakraborty
Versatile Singer: Rani Hazarika
Social and Business Entrepreneur of the Year: Jaya Misra