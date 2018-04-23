Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have always given major relationship goals, to their fans. While the rumors of Mira's second pregnancy was doing the rounds for some time, the couple confirmed the news. Mira Rajput posted a picture on her Instagram handle confirming her pregnancy. The picture showed their daughter Misha smiling next to a sketch of five ballons and 'Big sister' written on top.

While this news surely made fans excited, Shahid won the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award (Best Actor) for his performance in 'Padmaavat'. Shahid on winning the award told IANS, "This is my first award for 'Padmavat' this year, so I am really very happy and I would like to dedicate this award to my wife, Mira because she tolerated me for a year during this period and without her, I wouldn't have been able to do this film. So I am very thankful to her."

When quizzed about Mira's second pregnancy, the actor said, "I am very happy and we just felt like sharing it with everyone. Mira wanted to put it out on Instagram and I thought that the photograph was really cute, it was a spontaneous decision and it just happened. It was a great weekend for the family."

Shahid further spoke about his half-brother Ishaan Khatter's debut in the critically acclaimed movie Beyond The Clouds by Majid Majidi.

"Ishaan has given a spectacular performance. He is getting a lot of love. He is very deserving of all the applause and appreciation; he is a very talented boy," said Shahid.

"Of course he just started but he has lots to learn and a long way to go. He has to put his head down, with humility and work hard. He is getting good opportunities to work with people like Majid Majidi and now Shashank Khaitan, I think he should consider himself fortunate," he added.

Shahid will be soon seen in Shree Narayan Singh's Batti Gul Meter Chalu, also starring Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

Talking about the film, Shahid said, "Seventy percent of the film is complete and some 30 percent is left. Next week we start shooting again and I believe by May the shooting will be complete."