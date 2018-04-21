Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput put all the 'pregnancy' speculations to rest after they took to social media to announce that Misha will be a big sister soon!

According to Mirror, Mira has completed her first trimester. The couple captioned a beautiful and cute picture of Misha on Instagram, captioning it as "big sister".

Fans can't keep calm as well. The comments are filled with congratulatory messages even by celebrities on Instagram.

Mira Rajput was recently spotted at a Mumbai restaurant with a friend, and her outfit grabbed the attention. Mrs Kapoor chose to wear baggy pants which made it look like she had a baby bump. And bang came the news now.

Congratulations to the Kapoor family.

Talking about Misha, Shahid in an interview had said: "I am thankful and grateful that I have a daughter Misha in my life."

Mira added: "My daughter didn't choose this glamorous life. What's her fault? I hate to think of all the glare that's on her. That is probably the only time I feel I should have had another job. I don't want her to deal with it. It's not good for children to go through this. They have a right to a normal childhood. I want her to know that she has the privileges that she has because of her father. She has to respect that. I just hope that she doesn't get swept away by the tide. Obviously, I want to share what Misha does with my family and friends. Shahid also wants to do so with his friends and family. She is our pride, but there is always a line. I want to protect her as much as I can."

Mira had confessed last year that she would have a second baby soon. In an interview she said: "Yes, I would love to work, especially in a field that is creatively stimulating, but also allows me time with family. Perhaps something with food or lifestyle. I do not have a deadline as I am going to have another baby, and then decide."

On the professional front, Shahid is currently shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chaalu along with Yami Gautam and Shraddha Kapoor. The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fame.

Shahid and Mira got married in a private ceremony in Gurgaon on July 7, 2015. Misha was born August 26, 2016.