It looks like Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput are ready to welcome their second bundle of joy. The couple were recently clicked walking hand-in-hand after exiting a restaurant in Mumbai and the latter was apparently seen sporting a baby bump. This has piqued fans' curiosity who are believing that Shahid and Mira, are expecting their second child.

Apart from their recent outing, some time ago Mira was spotted wearing loose outfits like maxi dresses and palazzos on a couple of occasions, giving rise to speculations that the couple is expecting their second child.

Mira, in her earlier interview, had said that she will have another baby and then decide on pursuing a career which will be creatively stimulating but also allows her time to be with her family.

Earlier, Shahid had said that welcoming their daughter Misha into their lives wasn't planned but they were ready for it. He had also said that his 22-year-old wife Mira would prefer to have a second child soon as well. "She wants to flip the norm, get the kids to a certain age and then be free to do what she likes," Shahid was quoted as saying by GQ magazine last year.

Seems like Shahid and Mira are all ready to gift their 19-months-old daughter Misha a sibling to play along with her. While their fans are quite excited about Mira's possible pregnancy, we will have to wait for the couple to make an official announcement.