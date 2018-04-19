The grapevine is abuzz with the news that Shahid Kapoor and Mira are expecting a second child.

In 2017, Shahid Kapoor in an interview with GQ magazine said: "Mira, who is just 22, would prefer to have a second kid. She wants to flip the norm, get the kids to a certain age and then be free to do what she likes."

Well, it does look like Shahid's prediction might be coming true.

Mira Rajput was recently spotted at a Mumbai restaurant with a friend, and her outfit grabbed the attention. Mrs Kapoor chose to wear baggy pants which made it look like she had a baby bump. Don't believe us? Check out the photos:

Recently, Shahid Kapoor and Mira were spotted at a restaurant, which is when the rumors of a second pregnancy began. Check out the picture:

Mira has maintained that she is in no hurry to join Bollywood. In an earlier interview, she had said, "No, because I am going to have another baby, and then decide."

Shahid and Mira who got married in 2015 have a beautiful daughter Misha, who will turn two this year. The couple has always given us relationship goals with their PDA on social media, which proves they are madly in love. To quote Shahid: "I love the fact that I go back home to a normal person, who talks about normal things; and who sometimes tells me, 'I'm not interested in what's happening in your industry. Let's discuss what we are doing for lunch tomorrow or where are we going.' It's great and very healthy. It was not just about being a non-celebrity; Mira was not part of my social circuit either. But I don't close myself to anything new. It doesn't matter where or how two people meet. What matters is if two people connect. And I got that feeling [with Mira]."

Aren't they just adorable?