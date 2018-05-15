Director Luv Ranjan is breaking his love connection with Kartik Aaryan for Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director, who has cast only Kartik in his directorial ventures, is stepping out of his comfort zone and collaborating with the on-screen Sanju and Singham.

The untitled movie is a first for all the three: this is the first time the trio is working with each other. It is also Luv's first project with celebrities of that stature.

Sharing his excitement over the collaboration, Luv said in a statement, "Ajay and Ranbir's spontaneity and versatility is electrifying and I am elated to be working with not one, but two powerhouse performers in my next film."

Devgn also shared his thoughts about working with Ranbir. "Ranbir is an impeccable actor with a great ability to deliver nuanced performances. He is undeniably the most talented actor of his generation. I am looking forward to collaborating with him."

Ranbir said, "I have immense respect for Ajay sir and I'm excited about sharing the screen with him again. His body of work is inspiring. Luv and I have wanted to work with each other for some time now. I am sure this film will be a perfect start to our association."

Although the team hasn't revealed details about the project, The Republic previously reported that the director's next venture is a romantic comedy and he was keen on taking the Brahmastra actor on board.

Director Luv Ranjan and Kartik Aaryan go hand-in-hand, well sort of. Of the four movies he has directed, Luv has casted Kartik as the lead character. Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Akaash Vani and more recently Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

The collaboration has led to the two celebrities reaching to new heights in Bollywood. Their recent collaboration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, entered the Rs 100 crore club and became the second movie of the year to achieve the landmark earning.

It is to see what kind of a result Ranbir and Ajay's collab will bring for Luv.