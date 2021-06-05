Alert security forces on Saturday averted a major tragedy by detecting and defusing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The IED was planted near Chanpora Police Post in Srinagar. As soon as the information was received, the team of Bomb Disposal Squad reached the spot and defused the IED.

Official sources said that an IED was detected near Government quarters, which is just a stone's throw away from Chanapora police post in uptown Srinagar. The IED was placed inside a box but the same was defused without causing any damage or loss to life. Reports said the area has been cordoned off and investigation has been initiated to identify and nab the terrorists responsible for planting the IED.

Video of defusing IED goes viral



A video of defusing IED has gone viral on social media. In the video, members of the Bomb Disposal Squad are seen detonating the bomb. A plume of smoke is also seen flying in the video. The presence of security forces can also be seen where this bomb has been defused.

IED was planted to attack cops



It is believed that the IED was planted to attack cops as the spot was just a stone-throwing distance from the police post. Alert forces have averted a big tragedy by timely detecting and defusing the IED. A case has been registered in this regarding and cops are also conducting searches in the surrounding areas to nab the culprits.

Earlier two attacks were averted



During the last week, two such attacks were foiled by security forces in different areas of Kashmir Valley. A major tragedy was averted on May 31 after the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces detected IED in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. A joint team of security forces detected an IED planted near Railway link road at Panzgam under the Awantipora police station area.

The official said that the second IED was found in the Saimu Tral area and later defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad. He added that the IED was destroyed by a bomb disposal squad without causing any damage. which was rushed to the area.

Earlier, an IED was found in an orchard near the Panjgam area of Awantipora in the district. It was too defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad later without causing any damage, they added.