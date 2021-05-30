A day after classifying five districts of Kashmir Valley as 'Red Zones' to contain the spread of the deadly virus, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday announced a slew of corrective measures to give some relaxations in the ongoing COVID lockdown.

Although restrict COVID restrictions continued to remain enforced in five districts namely Pulwama, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, and Kupwara, a slew of relaxations have been announced for the remaining 15 districts which are already classified as 'orange zones.

Liquor shops to open thrice a week

While weekend COVID curfew remains enforced in J&K, authorities allowed the opening of saloons, barbershops, parlors, and liquor shops for three days except on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be no hindrance to the smooth movement of goods and essential supplies, nomads migrating with herds, products like agricultural/ horticultural goods, on the national and state highways. There shall be no restriction on the interstate and intrastate movement of essential goods.

All Industrial and scientific establishments, both public and private are allowed to operate for production purposes or otherwise, Internet services, IT, Telecom, IT-enabled services sector, including e-commerce, are permitted. There shall be no restriction on the movement of government officials for attending office/ duties.

Schools, colleges to remain closed till June 15

All schools and colleges in J&K shall remain closed for imparting on-campus/in-person education to the students till June 15, except for courses/programs that require the physical presence of students on account of laboratory/research/thesis.

"All schools and coaching centers in J&K shall continue to remain closed for imparting on-campus, in-person education to students of all classes till 15.06.2021," the order issued by the government, reads as, adding, "all schools, colleges, technical education, and skill development institutes shall not require in-person attendance of any member of the staff". The teaching staff shall conduct online classes only from their homes.

Cap continues on religious gathering

Religious and social gatherings such as marriages, attended by up to 25 persons only, whether indoors or outdoors, and funerals/ last rites, attended by up to 20 persons only are allowed.

All District Magistrates shall keep the focus on the positivity rate of closed clustered spaces like public and private offices; schools, colleges, malls; bazaars, etc, and consider implementing control measures in case the weekly positivity rate goes beyond 10 percent in these spaces or if the hospital occupancy crosses 50%.

COVID test must for travelers

There shall be no restrictions on the entry of passengers, returners, or travelers coming to Jammu and Kashmir, whether by road, rail, or air. However, they will have to compulsorily undergo a COVID antigen test through any of the prescribed methods as per the protocol of the Government of J&K. The protocol for the management of COVID-positive persons will be followed for all positive cases.