Misleading fake messages on social media have made the 'health warriors' redouble their efforts to beat the deadly Coronavirus. On the one hand, health workers are fighting with COVID, on the other hand, they are battling with the virus of misinformation campaign launched by vested interest to sabotage the ongoing vaccination drive.

For the last couple of days, some people have circulated fake messages of French Virologist and Noble Prize Laureate Luc Montagnier regarding vaccines. Although this message was found fake, some people are still circulating the same, leaving people scared and confused.

Doctors step up to counter the misleading propaganda

Professor and Head of the Department (HOD), Community Medicine, Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, Dr. S. Muhammad Salim Khan today said that the vaccine does not cause Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE).

Rebutting the messages spread in the name of French Virologist and Noble Prize Laureate, Luc Montagnier as hypothetical presumptions, Dr. Khan said that people should not pay heed to such fake news.

He said that over 180 crore doses of COVID vaccines have been given till date worldwide and there is no evidence of ADE reported anywhere in the world. He said that ADE is an acute condition and its association with COVID vaccines would have definitely caused global concern till date.

Dr. Khan said that during various phases of vaccine trials, no such phenomenon has been reported with any COVID vaccine anywhere and any such apprehension of having ADE causing deaths in the near future among COVID vaccine recipients needs a reassurance that COVID Vaccination is safe and there's no threat of future deaths due to Antibody- dependant Enhancement after receiving COVID vaccines.

He termed the vaccine safe and said millions of lives have been saved instead of COVID vaccination globally. Dr. Khan urged people not to listen to any person about unforeseen circumstances when there is scientific evidence that COVID vaccines are safe and highly protective against COVID infection and severity.

"We need to reach out and get every eligible person vaccinated alongside following COVID appropriate behaviour so that there's no emergence of next COVID wave," he added.

An image allegedly quoting a French Nobel Laureate on COVID19 vaccines is circulating on social media



The claim in the image is FAKE.



COVID19 Vaccine is completely safe



Do not forward such messages@DIPRJK@OfficeOfLGJandK@NHM_JK#jkfightscorona#indiafightscorona pic.twitter.com/LgmSgStVjN — Deputy Commissioner Kulgam. (@DcKulgam) May 28, 2021