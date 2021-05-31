To achieve the target of 100 percent vaccination, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Monday issued a circular, made it compulsory for all government employees to get themselves vaccinated by June 10.

"Attention of all Administrative Secretaries is invited towards Circular No. 12-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 06.04.2021, wherein instructions were issued for ensuring vaccination of employees above the age of 45 years. Since the vaccination against the COVID-19 disease is now available for the age group of 18 years and above, it is imperative that entire staff working in the Civil Secretariat, Jammu as well in Srinagar get vaccinated immediately", the circular issued by General Administration Department (GAD) of J&K, reads.

June 10 deadline to vaccinate all employees

In the circular, the government has imposed upon all administrative secretaries to ensure vaccination of all the employees working in their administrative department by June 10, 2021, and submit a report in this regard on June 11, 2021, to the GAD.

67 percent population of above 45 years age group is already vaccinated

Jammu and Kashmir has already vaccinated nearly 67 percent of the population above 45 years age group. Four districts of J&K have already achieved the target of 100 percent vaccination in this group. As compared to the national average of 44.1 percent, J&K has fully vaccinated over 67 percent of its population above the age of 45.

Countering the vaccine hesitancy, micro-planning, and engagement with authorities at district and panchayat levels, as well as with religious leaders, helped ramp up the vaccination drive.

Over 32 lakh doses administered in J&K so far

As per data shared by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, 32,64,802 doses have been administered in Jammu and Kashmir since the beginning of the vaccination drive. 27,21,398 people of different groups have taken the first dose while 5,34,404 have taken the second dose of vaccine so far.

Jammu and Kashmir has a total population of 1.4 crores. The number on May 1 was 23,71,985 — which means over nine lakh doses have been given in the last 30 days.