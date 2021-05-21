The Government of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Army authorities of the Northern Command have acknowledged the motivational role played by the super-centenarian woman, who has taken the first jab of COVID vaccination to allay fears and hesitancy among the people.

Recognizing the inspirational role played by the 'living legend' Dholi Devi, 120-year-old, Lt General Y K Joshi, Northern Army Commander, spared time from his busy schedule to felicitate the brave lady.

The GOC-in-C, Northern Command visited the residence of Dholi Devi at Ghar Katiyas in Dudu tehsil of Udhampur district of J&K. Dholi Devi has single handily inspired an entire village to make the COVID vaccination drive a huge success.

Dholi Devi, who is 120 years old, is a living legend and epitomizes good health in a time in which even young people are struggling to keep their immunity intact.

"To acknowledge this inspirational act of Dholi Devi, increase awareness and to sensitize the civil population about the benefits of COVID vaccination drive, Lt Gen YK Joshi, Army Commander, Northern Command himself reached out and felicitated Dholi Devi, at her residence in the remote area of Dudu on Friday.", Defence spokesman said, adding, "The Army Commander also interacted with health care workers in the village and appreciated them for their selfless service to the people and their dedication in taking the COVID-19 vaccination drive to remotest areas in the UT of J&K".

120-year-old inspires people amid pandemic gloom

In an environment wherein even educated people in urban areas are often hesitant to undertake COVID vaccination, the 120-year-old woman, by taking a lead for vaccination has been able to transform the mindsets of the local population. Dholi Devi represents the voice of hope during the pandemic gloom and inspired by her the entire village has now voluntarily come forward for inoculation.

Dholi Devi becomes a brand ambassador of the vaccination campaign

After taking a jab at the age of 120 years, Dholi Devi has become a brand ambassador of ongoing vaccination drive in the Union Territory of J&K. She has allayed fears and hesitation among residents of J&K.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has shared the picture of the 'living legend' taking vaccination at her village. Posters of the brave lady have been shared by different departments to encourage people for vaccination.

Army steps up to counter misinformation campaign

Indian Army in the Union Territory of J&K is taking all necessary steps to fight the misinformation regarding the vaccination drive. Massive outreach programmes have been launched to empower the 'Awaam' by providing them the right information and equipping them with the knowledge necessary in the fight against the COVID pandemic.