Dr. Yaseer Sheikh, Block Medical Officer (BMO) of the remotest Basantgarh area of J&K, has reason to lavish all praise on his field staff for "scripting a new chapter" in the ongoing COVID vaccination drive by inoculating J&K's longest-surviving woman.

The mobile vaccination team of the health department has not only vaccinated the 120-year-old woman but also achieved the target of 100 percent immunization in the area - where inhabitants were reluctant to get themselves vaccinated due to a vicious campaign against COVID vaccination.

"Inhabitants of this remotest Seoj Dhar belt, situated on the border of hilly districts of Udhampur and Doda, were deadly against vaccination. When all our efforts to persuade villagers failed, our team approached 120-year-old Dholi Devi and convinced her for vaccination to set an example for those who were afraid of immunization", Dr. Sheikh told International Business Times, adding, "As soon as the oldest woman was inoculated all eligible villagers came forward for vaccination".

After Dholi Devi got herself vaccinated, another woman Krishni Devi, 92, also volunteered herself to get the vaccination. "Within no time the all eligible inhabitants of village Ghar Katha and Lapp area of Dudu Panchayat were vaccinated", says Dr. Sheikh.

"It was amazing to see the zeal and desire to stay healthy. She is an inspiration for others to follow", Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Indu Chib, told International Business Times.

How Health Department calculate the age of women?

"There is no documentary evidence to determine the exact age of Dholi Devi but it is confirmed that she is above 120-year-old", the BMO, adding, "We calculate her age as per record in the ration card issued by the Department of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution".

He said that as per documentary evidence her surviving elder son is 92-year-old. "It appears that she is one of the longest-surviving human beings in J&K", he claimed and added that Health Department was trying to collect some documentary evidence to calculate the exact age of the oldest lady.

Earlier nonagenarian Thakri Devi has taken a jab

Before Dholi Devi, it was 90-year-old, Thakri Devi of Kashira Panchayat of Udhampur, who has taken the jab to encourage others to get themselves vaccinated.

Thakri Devi's video, which has gone viral on social media, has evoked a very positive reaction from the people. She was tested COVID positive during the first wave and survived. She got herself vaccinated on May 2.