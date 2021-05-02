After beating the deadly Coronavirus during the first wave, Thakri Devi, 90, a native of the remotest Kashira Panchayat of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, is inspiring others to get themselves vaccinated.

Netizens are circulating her inspiring video on social media in which the nonagenarian is asking people to fight the deadly virus with bravery and confidence at this crucial time.

"Last year I was tested COVID positive and survived, today after getting the Corona vaccine, I feel more confident and protected as the vaccine is the biggest shield against the deadly virus", she said.

Thakri appealed to the people of the Udhampur district to come forward and get vaccinated against the infection. She also prayed to God for the good health and safety of the whole of mankind. She stressed wearing masks, maintaining social distancing besides following other COVID SOPs being issued by the Government.

The elderly woman is not only encouraging aged people to get vaccination through her video but also trying to remove misconceptions about the vaccine.

Sarpanch of Kashira Sarpanch, Sahil Bhagat said that elderly woman has encouraged aged villagers to come forward for vaccination. "Not only we are religiously following COVID protocol but also encouraging villagers to get jabs", Bhagat said.

Panchayat members mobilizing villagers for vaccination

Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Indu Chib has devised a strategy to involve Panchayat members to encourage the rural population to participate in vaccination drive. The administration is holding vaccination camps in rural areas to achieve the inoculation target.

The health department has been asked to expedite the vaccination campaign in a mission mode and achieve the targets set in stipulated time. Sarpanches and Panches are asking people to follow SOPs like wearing face masks, washing hands with soap regularly, and maintain Social distance.