The Ladakh administration on Monday rolled out the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to cover people in the 18-45 age group by administrating doses to 400 employees of the Union Territory first.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has already taken lead in the country by starting the third phase of the vaccination drive on May 1 from two capital cities -- Srinagar and Jammu, simultaneously.

"We have started vaccination campaign in a phased manner. Today only government employees, who are the second front-line workers, were covered," Tashi Gyalson, chief executive councilor (CEC) of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh said, adding, "From Tuesday campaign will be launched at the sub-divisional level to further intensify the drive."

Vaccination To Be Completed In Phased Manner



Keeping in view the availability of doses and topography of the Ladakh region, the third phase of the vaccination drive will be completed in a phased manner. During the first phase, all 'second front line workers will be covered, and later remaining population will be vaccinated. After inoculating 400 government employees on Monday, authorities have decided to provide slots to people from Tuesday to take up this campaign at the tehsil and block level.

Ladakh Orders 3 Lakh Doses Of Vaccine



The Ladakh government has ordered three lakh doses of Corona vaccine, to cover the entire population in the 18-45 age group. "The UT administration has ordered three lakh doses of vaccination for the third phase of drive," said Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Lok Sabha member of Ladakh.

As per data of the Union Health Ministry, for the first two phases of the vaccination campaign, 2,26,030 doses were received by the Ladakh administration. Out of these total doses, 1,12,024 have been administered so far and 1,14,006 doses are still available with the Ladakh administration.

Active cases in Ladakh come down to 1,400



With 166 patients cured and discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours, the number of active Corona cases in Ladakh has come down to 1,400. During the last 24 hours, 117 new positive cases were reported across UT, out of which 99 samples were tested positive in Leh and 18 in Kargil.

Ladakh has discharged 166 patients during the same period. Out of them, 155 patients were discharged from Leh and 11 from Kargil. With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in UT Ladakh has come down to 1,400 including 1,271 in Leh and 129 in Kargil.