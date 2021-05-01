At a time when bigger states in India are failing to vaccinate people from the 18-45 age group, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has left everyone surprised by announcing to kick start the drive from Saturday only.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration said that it will roll out the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to cover people in the 18-45 age group from Saturday in a phased manner starting with the cities of Srinagar and Jammu. As of now, the UT has 1.5 lakh doses of the vaccine in its stock.

"J&K to rollout COVID-19 Vaccination for 18-45 age group from today 1 May in a phased manner, beginning with Jammu & Srinagar. It will be by prior registration and prior appointment only," the UT administration tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

"COVAXIN will be administered to this age group free of cost. It will be by prior registration and prior appointment only. Please do not crowd the vaccination centres without an appointment," it said. The J&K Government has decided to set up 3,000 to 4,000 vaccination centres to ensure that there is no rush during the drive.

Earlier Government said on Friday, 'vaccine drive will be delayed'



Earlier on Friday, the J&K administration said the third phase of the inoculation drive will not begin in the Union Territory from May 1 as it was awaiting vaccine supply. Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo said on Friday that the Union Territory was expecting to receive vaccines by May 20.

The official Twitter handle of the J&K Government tweeted on Friday, "While the registration for vaccination of eligible persons in the age group 18-45 has been opened, the actual vaccination will not begin from May 1. It will begin from a date to be announced later once the vaccine supply is established".

J&K orders 1.24 crore doses of vaccine



The J&K Government has ordered 1.24 crore doses of Corona vaccine, among the highest in the country, to cover the entire population in the 18-45 age group. As per data prepared by the government about 65 lakh people in the 18-45 age group would be vaccinated in J&K

On Friday Dulloo had stated that the UT has placed orders for the supply of vaccines to undertake free vaccination of people in the 18-45 age group and the government was expecting to get the vaccines by May 20.

#IndiaFightsCorona#JandKFightsCorona#WeShallOvercome#StayHomeStaySafe

Jammu & Kashmir to rollout 18-45 age group vaccine from *today 1 May* in a phased manner, beginning with Jammu & Srinagar.

COVAXIN will be administered to this age group free of cost. — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) May 1, 2021