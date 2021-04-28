The Indian Air Force has been on high alert to assist the civil administration in the fight against COVID. Aircrews of all fleets of the Air Force have been augmented to ensure round-the-clock operations.

Although the Indian Air Force is already airlifting oxygen and other medical equipment in different parts of the country, big and media aircraft have been pressed into service to accelerate operations across the country.

Air Chief Marshal, RKS Bhadauria on Wednesday called on Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to brief him about the preparedness of his force in the fight against COVID.

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria informed the Prime Minister that the IAF has ordered 24x7 readiness of the entire heavy-lift fleet and substantial numbers of the medium-lift fleets to operate in a hub and spoke model to rapidly meet all COVID related tasking across the country and overseas.

PM stresses on accelerating speed in transporting oxygen tankers

Keeping in view the surge in positive cases from different parts of the country, the Prime Minister stressed the need to increase the speed, scale, and safety of operations in transporting oxygen tankers and other essential material.

The Prime Minister spoke about the need to ensure that the IAF personnel engaged in COVID-related operations remain safe from infection. He also spoke about the need to ensure the safety of all COVID-related operations.

Steps taken by Indian Air Force to speed up operations

IAF is deploying big as well as medium-sized aircraft to cover all terrains. A dedicated 'COVID Air Support Cell' has been set up by the IAF to ensure faster coordination with different ministries and agencies to COVID-related operations. Hospitals under IAF have increased COVID facilities and also allowing civilians wherever possible. The IAF has achieved vaccination coverage near saturation. The IAF has been contributing majorly to transporting the medics, resources during the pandemic crisis.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force on Wednesday airlifted nine cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai and Singapore. The Indian Air Force, on Saturday, had airlifted equipment weighing 1,700 kg to Ladakh. The equipment included bio-safety cabinets and centrifuges, which will help in intensifying COVID 012testing facilities in the Union Territory.