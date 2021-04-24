Amid a surge in positive cases, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday airlifted equipment weighing 1,700 kg to Ladakh. The equipment included bio-safety cabinets and centrifuges, which will help in intensifying Covid testing facilities in the Union Territory.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM) in Jammu provided the advanced equipment to ensure mass screening of people in Ladakh for Covid-19.

"At the request of the UT administration, we have procured advanced machines to enhance Covid testing in Leh and Kargil districts of Ladakh", said Abdul Rahim, a senior principal scientist at CSIR-IIIM. He said that some equipment was already sent by the IIIM for Ladakh but with a surge in positive cases the UT administration has sought advanced machines for mass testing.

"Like other parts of the country, Ladakh is also witnessing a spike in Corona positive cases so more machines were dispatched to ensure effective Covid management in Ladakh", he said.

Jammu-based Defence PRO Lt Col Devender Anand told The International Business Times: "The IAF''s Chinook and AN-32 helicopters airlifted a payload of 850 kgs each, comprising a total of four bio-safety cabinets, two centrifuges, and two stabilizers to Leh and Kargil. The items worth over Rs one crore were handed over by CSIR-IIIM Jammu for the UT of Ladakh."

"In two sorties the Indian Air Force airlifted such equipment to Ladakh as part of ongoing support operations for Covid management," he said and added that the Air Force has already airlifted essential commodities in Ladakh.

IIIM conducting Covid-19 testing in J-K



With a spike in Corona positive cases, CSIR-IIIM and the Health Department of J&K are working together for testing Covid samples.

"Amid pandemic, we have joined hands with Health Department of J&K Government in doing testing", said Abdul Rahmi. On average CSIR-IIIM is conducting 1,400 to 1,500 RT-PCR tests regularly and he noted that the number of Covid positive cases is increasing with every passing day.