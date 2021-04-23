With one more death and 198 fresh positive cases during the past 24 hours in the Union Territory of Ladakh, its capital Leh is emerging as a Covid hotspot with the influx of tourists and arrival of a large number of labourers being transported by contractors in this mountainous region, for completion of the developmental projects.

Out of the total 198 positive reported during the last 24 hours, 183 cases were reported from Leh only, and the remaining 15 positive samples of Covid patients were received from Kargil. With one more death, total fatalities in Ladakh reached 135, out of which 91 were reported from Leh and 44 from Kargil. The total number of COVID-19 active cases in UT Ladakh has surged to 2,041 including 1,939 in Leh district and 102 in Kargil district.

Amid the rapid surge in positive cases, chairman of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Leh, Shrikant Suse, convened an emergent meeting to review the implementation of Covid standard operating procedures (SOPs) with the members of Covid Enforcement squads.

He has asked the concerned officials to take strict legal actions against the people failing to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols. He exhorted them to conduct extensive groundwork and share weekly reports.

Suse also directed the concerned officials to ensure that all indoor gatherings outside should be limited to 25 persons or 50% of the hall capacity, whichever is less. Similarly, the limit is 50 persons or 50 % capacity of the space with social distancing, whichever is less, in open spaces.

House-to-house surveys to find asymptomatic cases

Concerned officers have been directed to conduct house-to-house surveillance of locals and provide data regarding asymptomatic cases and quarantined people. Officials have been asked to enforce strict Covid protocol including face masks, thermal scanning, and hand hygiene. Furthermore, it has been directed to close all indoor and outdoor sports including gyps activities.

Strict screening at Leh airport

Meanwhile, all passengers at KBR Airport Leh would be screened as par Covid protocol while authorities will ensure 100 percent testing of all travelers at Khaltsi and Upshi entry points of Leh.

Vaccine for all government employees above 45 years

Ladakh administration has also issued an order in which all employees of the age of 45 years and above are advised to get themselves vaccinated as a precaution to check the spread of the virus. Here's what it stated:

"In view of the recent spike in COVID-19 infection cases across the country and the Union territory of Ladakh, all Government employees of the age of 45 years and above are advised to get themselves vaccinated. They are further advised to continue to follow Covid-appropriate behavior, even after vaccination, by maintaining hand hygiene, wearing a face mask and observing social distancing, etc. Accordingly, it is impressed upon all Administrative Secretaries to ensure vaccination of all eligible employees working in their respective department to contain the spread of COVID-19 in UT of Ladakh"