Despite strict restrictions imposed by the authorities of the Union Territory of Ladakh to ensure 100 testings of all travellers from outside, some officials of the General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) have brought labourers without mandatory RT PCR negative reports. Taking serious note of the brazen violation of COVID protocol, District Administration, Leh has registered FIR against seven GREF mates.

"Continuing its vigilance to check COVID-19 violations in the wake of exponential increase in Corona-positive cases, the District Administration initiated legal action by filing FIR against 7 GREF mates for bringing labourers into Leh without RT PCR negative reports", officials of Leh administration stated.

Chairman, DDMA Leh, Srikant Suse deputed Additional Deputy Magistrate, Leh, and Tehsildar, Leh to inspect the BRO/GREF camps where the labourers inducted by them were kept. After being tipped off by the COVID Surveillance team, it was found that mates/contractors were violating the COVID-19 protocols by bringing labourers into Leh without the mandatory negative RT PCR test reports as directed by the administration.

During the inspection at the various camps, the district officials found COVID-19 SOPs and COVID appropriate behaviours being violated. Therefore, FIRs were filed by the District Police, Leh against seven GREF mates for violating Covid-19 protocols under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act.

All entry points of Ladakh sealed

As the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh is witnessing a surge in COVID positive cases, authorities on Tuesday decided to seal all entry points to ensure 100 percent testing of travellers coming from outside.

Even labourers arriving in Leh for the various developmental projects have to produce COVID negative test, not older than 96 hours to enter the mountainous belt.

"Labourers arriving in Leh either from the road or by air must have a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 96 hours before they arrive in Leh. Labourers without any Covid-19 test report would be turned back from Leh", an order issued by Divisional Commissioner, Ladakh reads.

Earlier, the Divisional Commissioner of Ladakh in a meeting with the airlines' managers of various airlines of Ladakh discussed the strict implementation of COVID-19 protocol for incoming passengers to Ladakh.

This afternoon, Deputy Commissioner Leh, Srikant Suse visited the entry point of Leh on the Srinagar-Leh national highway and reviewed Covid-19 arrangements.

"DC Leh reviews Covid-19 arrangements at Khaltsi. Directed SDM, Khaltsi, to increase bedding capacity at Covid Care Centre. He exhorted SDM & BMO, Khaltsi to conduct proper Rapid Antigen Test & register all incoming passengers/labourers via Srinagar", the official Twitter handle of Leh administration tweeted this evening.

175 new positive cases in Ladakh; 123 patients cured

A total of 175 positive sample reports of COVID-19 were received on Tuesday. Out of the total positive reports, 173 reports were received by CMO Leh and two positive sample reports were received by CMO Kargil.

Data revealed 123 patients were discharged out of which 109 patients were discharged from Leh and 14 patients were discharged from Kargil. Furthermore, 1717 passengers were screened at KBR Airport Leh. While 91 passengers including the drivers and helpers of trucks, and light motor vehicles were screened at Khaltsi check post on Sunday.

Srinagar-Leh highway all set to open

Meanwhile, the Srinagar-Leh highway is all set to reopen for one-way vehicular traffic after remaining shut for around four months. Officials said that only vehicles carrying essential commodities are being allowed from Kashmir for Tuesday.

Although the highway was connected several times earlier since February, however inclement weather conditions posed a challenge and delayed its early reopening. Due to the closure of this highway, Ladakh is facing a shortage of essential commodities.