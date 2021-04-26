To help the civil administration in the fight against Corona, all medical personnel from the armed forces, who have retired or taken pre-mature retirement in the last two years, are being recalled to work in Covid facilities within proximity of their present place of residence.

This step has been taken as the country is witnessing a surge in COVID positive cases and an upward trend in the death rate.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Monday called on the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to brief him about the preparations and operations being undertaken by the Armed Forces to deal with the pandemic.

Apart from recalling those who have been retired in the last two years, other medical officers who retired earlier have also been requested to make their services available for consultation through medical emergency helplines.

The Prime Minister was also informed that all medical officers on staff appointments at Command headquarters, Corps headquarters, Division headquarters, and similar headquarters of the Navy and the Air Force will be employed at hospitals.

The CDS informed the PM that nursing personnel are being employed in large numbers to compliment the doctors at the hospitals. The Prime Minister was also briefed that oxygen cylinders available with armed forces in various establishments will be released for hospitals.

The CDS also said that they are creating medical facilities in large numbers and where possible military medical infrastructure will be made available to civilians.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the operations being undertaken by Indian Air Force to transport oxygen and other essentials in India and abroad.

The Prime Minister also discussed with the CDS that Kendriya and Rajya Sainik Welfare Boards and Officers posted in various headquarters in veterans cells may be instructed to coordinate the services of veterans to extend the reach to the maximum extent possible including in remote areas.

Indian Air Force already supplying oxygen

Indian Air Force is continuously engaged in supplying the oxygen in the country. The Air Force in coordination with the Union Home Ministry supplying oxygen in every nook and corner of the country. The IAF has also ferried Covid testing set-up to Leh two days back.

The IAF has deployed its aircraft for airlifting medical personnel, oxygen containers, oxygen cylinders, trolleys, and essential medicines to places where they are needed.