Authorities on tenterhooks in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district after two symptomatic COVID-positive patients fled from the COVID care centre set up at the border town of Mendhar.

Fearing that the duo would spread the deadly virus among people, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Mendhar has immediately informed the police to locate both the absconders as soon as possible.

BMO Mendhar, Dr P A Khan said he has immediately informed the police about the incident so as to trace the duo to check further spread of the virus.

In a letter to Station House Officer (SHO) Mendhar, the BMO has informed the former that two persons, who were under treatment at COVID care centre new emergency block Mendhar, Hospital have fled without informing the authorities.

The BMO has requested that an FIR be registered under Disaster Management Act under relevant sections against the duo and that the absconders be traced as soon as possible to check the further spread of the pandemic in the community.

With strict restrictions and assiduousness, authorities have contained the spread of this virus in the Poonch district where the positivity rate is five percent. This incident has added worries to the authorities.

Authorities seek deployment of additional forces in COVID centres

To avoid the reoccurrence of such incidents in the future, authorities of the Health Department have sought the deployment of additional forces in the hospital and other makeshift COVID care centres established in this area. BMO Mendhar has already written an official letter to the police higher-ups for the deployment of adequate force.

Reports said that after two positive patients managed to flee from the hospital, additional forces have been rushed to Mendhar hospital and other COVID care centres.

451 teams constituted for mapping all 93,669 families in Poonch

Taking advantage of the topography of this border district, authorities have constituted 451 teams to conduct door to door survey for mapping all 93669 families of Poonch. These teams have already started the drive in the hilly areas and the survey is likely to be completed within a couple of days.

Keeping in view the low positivity rate in this belt, the district administration has set a target of 100 percent vaccination of all those who are above the age of 45 years. Deputy Commission Poonch, Inder Jeet has asked the health department to achieve the target of 100 percent vaccination within 10 days.